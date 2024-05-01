Plenty of sun Wednesday with highs nearing 80

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and a southerly wind will send temperatures from the 50s to near 80 degrees during the daylight hours Wednesday. Watch for a few patches of fog to start the day, but most people will be dealing with sun glare heading out the door.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the low 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine during the day as well, so grab the sunscreen before you head out.

Unsettled weather moves in late Friday, bringing a wet start to the weekend. Off and on showers are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, so dress for wet weather if you are heading to the marathon.

