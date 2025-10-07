Rain back in the forecast, seasonable temperatures the rest of the week

PITTSBURGH — 80s are gone. Fall weather is heading in and will stick around for a while.

We’ll see on and off periods of rain today. So, have an umbrella ready as you step out the door. Showers will evolve into a steadier rain for the afternoon and evening. Much of the area will see at least a half an inch of rain Through early Wednesday morning.

Shorts and t-shirts will be replaced by jackets and sweaters Wednesday with highs in the 60s the rest of the work week and lows in the 30s in many areas by Thursday morning.

