Crash in Westmoreland County sends 3 to hospitals

A crash in Westmoreland County sent three people to the hospital on Sunday.

The Dryridge Volunteer Fire Department says its crews were called to the intersection of Lewis Road and Route 30 westbound in Unity Township at 5:25 p.m.

The department shared photos on social media of two damaged vehicles.

A Mutual Aid Ambulance service spokesperson says two people were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, and another was taken to Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved, and we wish those injured a full & speedy recovery,” Dryridge VFD said in a social media post. “Thank you to all responding agencies for their teamwork on the scene.”

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