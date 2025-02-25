Rain making for a damp morning commute





PITTSBURGH — Have an umbrella on hand as you head out this morning.

On and off rain showers are possible this morning, but most of the day will just be cloudy. There could be some snowflakes mixed in with the rain along and north of the I-80 corridor, but impacts should be minor.

Most of Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday will be dry and mild. The next chance for rain will come late Wednesday into Thursday with our next cold front. That rain will be fairly scattered and light as well.

Next decent push of colder air will arrive next weekend with highs in the 30s Friday and Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group