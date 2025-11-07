Rain returns Friday afternoon, mostly cloudy to start the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Find an umbrella and hang onto it tight this afternoon.

Rain returns to the area Friday afternoon in the form of scattered showers. There will be a few waves of showers from 2pm to 9pm, but it will not be an all-day rain.

It will be mostly cloudy to start the weekend. A stray shower could linger into Saturday, but most of the day will be rain-free.

The coldest air so far this season will arrive early next week. Some areas won’t see high temperatures get out of the 30s Monday. Snow showers will fly from time to time, especially in the lake-effect snow areas and the mountains.

