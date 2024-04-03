Flooding concerns linger as rain tapers to scattered showers Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Record rainfall will finally ease up across the area Wednesday, but many roads will be closed as you try to get around.

TRACK THE RAIN USING OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

Rain will taper to scattered showers during the day Wednesday. However, many areas have seen more than two inches of rain since Monday night leading to several roads being closed around the area.

In Downtown Pittsburgh, the Mon Wharf, the 10th Street Bypass and the Parkway Central (bathtub) are all expected to close early Wednesday as a result of rising river levels. Forecast crest of the Ohio River at Pittsburgh is 26.7 feet late Wednesday night.

Stay weather aware by checking the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group