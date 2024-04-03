Weather

Flooding concerns linger as rain tapers to scattered showers Wednesday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Severe storms Heavy rain moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday morning, causing flood concerns.

PITTSBURGH — Record rainfall will finally ease up across the area Wednesday, but many roads will be closed as you try to get around.

Rain will taper to scattered showers during the day Wednesday. However, many areas have seen more than two inches of rain since Monday night leading to several roads being closed around the area.

In Downtown Pittsburgh, the Mon Wharf, the 10th Street Bypass and the Parkway Central (bathtub) are all expected to close early Wednesday as a result of rising river levels. Forecast crest of the Ohio River at Pittsburgh is 26.7 feet late Wednesday night.

