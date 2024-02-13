Rain will transition to wet snow Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Rain will transition to wet snow for areas east of Pittsburgh early Tuesday morning.

West of Greensburg, little to no precipitation is expected. The higher elevations of Westmoreland, Indiana, and Fayette counties may see a few inches of snow before everything exits east by 8 a.m.

We have LIVE Team 11 Coverage on the impact on your commute on Channel 11 Morning News.

It will be breezy Tuesday, but the rest of the day should be fairly dry. Some snow showers will push in from the northwest Tuesday evening, but little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s for most of us. Valentine’s Day looks nice but it will be seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will jump Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring us light afternoon showers. Chilly air then awaits us for the weekend with possible snow Friday night before highs dip into the low 30s for Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group