0 Scattered rain showers, fog into Sunday

PITTSBURGH - Steady rain for some mainly before midnight then becoming more scattered with areas of fog into Sunday morning.

UPDATE 11 p.m. - Cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few rain showers early in the morning. Rain chances will begin to diminishing later in the day, highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Above average temperatures return for the start of the next work week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing of when rain will impact your plans.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. - Heavy rain is still moving through the Pittsburgh area.

Heavy rain still moving through the Pittsburgh area. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Allegheny county until 10:30 pm and Beaver county until 9:45 pm. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/CAEnhnpYxp — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 21, 2019

A flood advisory is in effect for Allegheny County until 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE 7:45 p.m. - A Flood Advisory has been issued for Beaver County until 9:45 p.m.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Butler and Lawrence counties has been lifted.

Update 6:41 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butler and Lawrence counties until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for west central Butler and east central Lawrence counties until 7:15 PM. Storm was located 8 miles south of Slippery Rock moving NW at 10 mph. Watch for quarter-size hail with this storm. #wpxi #wpxistorm @WPXI pic.twitter.com/QggGETUZEd — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

Update 6:28 p.m. - The Flood Warning for Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties has been lifted.

Update 5:33 p.m. - The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties has been lifted.

Update 5:33 p.m. - A Flood Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 7:30 p.m.

Flood (Areal) Warning for east central Washington, southeastern Allegheny, southwestern Westmoreland counties until 7:30 pm. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/qYtN2Lg2Xg — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

Update 5:13 p.m. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties until 5:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east central Washington, southwestern Westmoreland, north central Fayette counties until 5:45 PM. Storm located near Monessen. Watch for quarter-size hail possible with in this storm. Updated on @WPXI #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/ChpA5Px1iX — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

Update 4:11 p.m. - A Flood warning has been issued for Southwestern Westmoreland County and North central Fayette County until 7 p.m.

Flood (Areal) Warning for Fayette & Westmoreland counties until 7 pm. Heavy rain in the warned area with rainfall estimated at around an inch an hour. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/TawqtfpzO3 — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

Update 3:44 p.m. - After daytime heating, thunderstorms have developed. Expect these to continue this evening.

Downpours, gusty winds and hail are possible within these thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms capable of producing strong gusty winds and hail are moving south to north in our eastern counties right now. Watch for storms to continue to develop across the Pittsburgh area through the evening. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/tUHwCM85m7 — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

Watch for storms to continue to develop across the Pittsburgh area through the evening.

You will not need the umbrella all day as there will be dry times with some sunshine; highs will reach the mid-60s. Rain chance increase again later Saturday afternoon and evening.

Not a washout today expect some dry times, especially late morning through early afternoon with some breaks for sun. More rain late afternoon into the evening with a chance of isolated thunder. Latest forecast on Channel 11 Morning News. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/x5ImfElkh8 — Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019

There is a small chance for some thunder later in the day if we get enough instability during the day.

There will be cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few stray showers in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.

