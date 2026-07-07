Scattered storms, showers continue flood risk on Tuesday in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Warm and very humid with scattered showers and storms again this afternoon and evening; highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Storms could produce slow-moving heavy pockets of rain that could lead to flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties until 10 p.m. and eastern Garrett County (MD) until midnight.

Flood Watch

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We may get a brief break from the wet weather on Wednesday, but it’ll still be warm and humid; highs will be in the mid-80s still.

The muggy and unsettled stretch returns Thursday and will continue with daily scattered showers and storm chances through the weekend.

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