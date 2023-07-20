Weather

SEVERE WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning possible Thursday

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Severe Weather Risks Severe Weather Risks graphic for July 20, 2023.

PITTSBURGH — A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather to much of the area late Thursday and Thursday night.

It will be warm and turning humid Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered storms develop late afternoon in Ohio and move through during the evening hours. Storms could become severe and produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning. Make sure you have the Severe Weather Team 11 App for any warnings and alerts when you can’t be in front of your TV.

Pleasant weather will follow behind this system for the weekend ahead. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

