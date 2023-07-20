SEVERE WEATHER WATCH: Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning possible Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A strong cold front will bring the threat of severe weather to much of the area late Thursday and Thursday night.

Severe storms possible toward evening. Latest Storm Tracker LIVE now on Channel 11 Morning News until 7am.



More weather: https://t.co/fNZBC2kzbm pic.twitter.com/M4frEwUNvb — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 20, 2023

It will be warm and turning humid Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered storms develop late afternoon in Ohio and move through during the evening hours. Storms could become severe and produce heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning. Make sure you have the Severe Weather Team 11 App for any warnings and alerts when you can’t be in front of your TV.

Pleasant weather will follow behind this system for the weekend ahead. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group