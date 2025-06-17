Showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact your day

PITTSBURGH — Showers and thunderstorms will impact your plans during the day Tuesday.

It won’t rain all day, but heavier bouts of rain will pop up during the afternoon with thunder and lightning possible in some of the stronger cells. While most of the showers and storms will be moving pretty fast, localized flooding will still be possible in areas that see repeated rounds of heavy rain through this evening.

The unsettled pattern lasts much of the week with occasional showers and storms. Rain could be heavy at times and thunderstorms could be strong Wednesday night and Thursday.

We’ll finally begin to dry out Friday, but high temperatures will push to near 90° Sunday.

Stay weather alert throughout the week with live updates in every newscast and the Severe Weather Team 11 App when you can’t be in front of your TV.

