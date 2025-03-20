Showers moving in for the morning commute

PITTSBURGH — This morning will be the warmest part of the day with temperatures initially in the 60s. Showers will move in for the morning commute, becoming most numerous between about 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Generally light amounts are expected with less than a quarter inch in most neighborhoods.

We should see a brief break around mid-day with a little sunshine, but instability showers will develop later this afternoon as temperatures tumble through the 50s. Rain showers will end as some light flurries or snow showers show up this evening.

Lows tonight will dip below freezing almost everywhere with wind chills in the 20s by early Friday morning. Highs will rebound closer to average during the day with the next clipper system bringing a round of showers on Saturday, followed by a very chilly start to Sunday.

Temperatures look to stay slightly below average for most of next week, so spring lovers may have to exercise patience for the rest of the month.

