Showers possible Tuesday as clouds increase

PITTSBURGH — There will be a lot of clouds around Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry. Keep the umbrella handy just in case. Any showers during the day on Tuesday should be fairly light with a slightly better chance of a shower or storm in the evening and overnight.

Wednesday will be wetter with on-and-off showers. A stray thunderstorm will also be possible.

