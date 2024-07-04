Weather

Showers, storms possible for Fourth of July

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Have backup plans ready for any outdoor 4th of July activities.

The bulk of Independence Day will be dry, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the day. The best chance for severe weather Thursday will be generally south of I-70. Many areas will dry out just in time for fireworks with only isolated showers and storms possible.

Friday will be more of the same with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Once again, much of the day will be dry.

