Showers, storms possible for Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — Have backup plans ready for any outdoor 4th of July activities.

The bulk of Independence Day will be dry, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out during the day. The best chance for severe weather Thursday will be generally south of I-70. Many areas will dry out just in time for fireworks with only isolated showers and storms possible.

Friday will be more of the same with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Once again, much of the day will be dry.

