Showers, thunder possible this morning, mix of clouds and sun by the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A mild start to the day with a few showers, thunder possible mainly north of Pittsburgh early this morning. Then a mix of clouds and sun with highs jumping to the low to mid 80s by the afternoon.

The record high for today is 85 degrees that was set back in 1883.

Scattered showers, storms are possible again this afternoon and evening. Storms that develop could become severe and produce damaging winds. Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to stay weather aware.

Still very warm for the end of the work week with the chance of showers and storms Thursday evening.

The weekend will start very warm in the low 80s Saturday, but a front will bring scattered thunderstorms to the area Saturday evening. Cooler air will follow for Sunday with morning showers; highs will be in the 50s.

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