Spotty showers Friday with highs struggling to get into lower 60s

PITTSBURGH — We’ll have some spotty showers today, but more clouds than anything else. High temperatures will once again struggle into the lower 60s in Pittsburgh.

The weekend won’t be all rain, but Saturday will start wet with several hours of rain after sunrise. Rain should taper off to some stray showers for the afternoon.

Mother’s Day will start dry, but showers will be possible by late in the day.

High temperatures this weekend will still be a bit below normal, with highs both days in the 60s.

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