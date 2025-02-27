Steady rain Thursday morning with occasional shower possible rest of day

PITTSBURGH — One round of steady rain is pushing through the area this morning. Most of this will exit by 7 a.m., with just an occasional shower possible the rest of the day.

As a cold front pushes through later this morning, west winds will become gusty and temperatures may start to fall a bit this afternoon. Another fast moving disturbance will bring us a round of heavier showers around 8 p.m. this evening, with small hail and thunder not out of the question.

Rain will switch over to snow showers overnight although for most areas, little to no accumulation expected. The higher elevations may squeeze out an inch or so, but temperatures Friday will stay about 5 degrees above average.

Much colder air will push in this weekend with a few showers possible Saturday morning. Behind that, temperatures fall into the teens by Sunday morning and don’t get out of the 20s during the afternoon. That cold shot of air will be short lived as temperatures start to climb again early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group