Still a lingering flurry or two this morning with a few patchy slick spots

PITTSBURGH — Watch for spotty icy areas heading out this morning as lingering snow showers and flurries overnight could have put a light coating down on untreated roads. The sidewalk steps could be a bit slippery, too.

Temperatures will climb about 10 degrees during the day today with a lot of clouds. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 20s.

We’ll see a bit of a warmup over the weekend with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and near 40 degrees Sunday. The weekend will be pretty dry before clouds thicken up Monday and a chance of rain by Tuesday.

