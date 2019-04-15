  • Storms moving out, cold air moving in

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A line of strong storms moved throug the area Sunday night, leaving thousands of people without power.

    UPDATE 11:30 p.m. 

    Strong storms are moving out of the region, but much colder air is moving in for Monday.

    Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible. 

    A few rain and snow showers are in the forecast.

    UPDATE 11:20 p.m.

    East Willock Road is closed at the intersection of Doyle Road in Baldwin because of flooding.

    UPDATE 10:28 p.m.

    As of 9 p.m., Duquesne Light was reporting over 2,300 outages. First Energy was reporting over 4,000 outages in our area.

    UPDATE 9:56 p.m. 

    A Tornado Warning has been issued for Indana County until 10:15 p.m.

    UPDATE 9:49 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Indiana County until 10:15 p.m.

    UPDATE 9:14 p.m. 

    More counties have been dropped from the Tornado Watch.

    Indiana, Fayette, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties remain under the watch. 

    UPDATE 9:00 p.m.

    Thousands of people in our area are without power.

    As of 9 p.m., Duquesne Light was reporting over 1,500 outages. First Energy was reporting over 3,000 outages in our area.

    UPDATE 8:33 p.m.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended for Venango and Clarion counties until 9:30 p.m.

    UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

    Some counties have been dropped from the Tornado Watch.

    Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clairon, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington and Westmoreland counties remain under a Tornado Watch.

    UPDATE 9:00 p.m. 

    Heavy rain and strong winds are moving through the Wexford area right now.

    UPDATE 8:03 p.m. - 

    UPDATE 7:36 p.m. -

    A Tornado Warning has been issued for Venango county.

    UPDATE 7:25 p.m. 

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace said there are dark clouds and winds are picking up in Beaver County.

    Previous Story:

    A Tornado Watch has been issued for the entire veiwing area until 3 a.m. Monday

    A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer and Washington and Venango counties.

    A strong system will bring showers back into the area early, with thunderstorms by the afternoon.

    Some of the storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds, so you'll want to check back often through the weekend for the latest updates, especially if you're planning to do things outdoors.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the system, and we'll bring you the latest timing on when the system will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans. 

