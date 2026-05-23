Sunday warm-up, breaks in the rain give a chance for time outdoors

PITTSBURGH — Breaks in the rain will give you some time to head outdoors again Sunday, and temperatures will warm up with highs back into the 70s.

A few isolated showers will still be possible during the day, but most areas will stay dry until the next wave of rain moves in Sunday evening and continues through early Monday morning.

Memorial Day is also looking better for outdoor plans, picnics and parades with a few showers possible early Monday morning, then mainly dry weather and warmer temperatures. Highs will push near 80 by Monday afternoon.

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