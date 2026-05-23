Ligonier house destroyed in early morning fire

LIGONIER, Pa. — A house in Westmoreland County was destroyed in an early-morning fire.

The blaze began around 4 a.m. in a home off Stratford Road in Ligonier.

A Channel 11 photographer went to the scene after daybreak and saw that the building’s roof had entirely collapsed and some piles of debris were still smoldering.

Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the flames wasn’t immediately known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group