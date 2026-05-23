SWAT responding to Donora home

DONORA, Pa. — Police and SWAT teams are responding to an incident in Donora.

Washington County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police and SWAT teams are responding to McCrae Avenue.

Police were called to the home around 12:50 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the police response.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw SWAT teams focusing guns on one home and hailing for someone to come outside. Multiple police departments were also on scene.

The situation is impacting public transit. Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority says the Local 4 cannot serve Castner Ave from 1st and McCrea or any of Modisette Avenue at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

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