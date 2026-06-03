Sunny, warm and comfortable on Wednesday, temperatures climbing to the upper 70s

PITTSBURGH — Sunny, warm, and still comfortable again today. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s near 80 degrees this afternoon! Clear and cool tonight with overnight temperatures falling to the low 50s.

Warmer conditions are expected for the end of the work week; highs will rise to the low to mid 80s with an uptick in the humidity. Dry weather is expected through Friday. Great conditions this week for outdoor projects and graduations.

The weekend will be warm with increasing humidity into Sunday. The next chance for scattered showers and a few storms will arrive later Saturday and Sunday.

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