Hill View Manor asking for help identifying people who broke in and vandalized building

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hill View Manor, a haunted attraction in Lawrence County, is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people who broke in and vandalized their building.

The business Haunted Hill View in Shenango Township shared photos of people captured on its security cameras on Facebook and said it is working with police to pursue charges.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, the business is asking you to send them a private message or contact the police directly with any information.

“This property is privately owned and monitored by security cameras at all times. Trespassing and vandalism put both the individuals and our staff at risk, and they damage a historic location that we work hard to preserve for guests and investigators,” the business said in the post, “Thank you for your help and support in protecting Hill View Manor.”

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