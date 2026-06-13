Sunny and warm Saturday ahead; storms return Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Humidity heads out for the start of the weekend. It will still be a very warm Saturday, but the air will feel lighter. High temperatures will push into the mid-80s by late afternoon, allowing for a great day at the pool or splash pad.

The next round of showers and storms arrives on Sunday. It will not be a washout, but thunderstorms will impact many plans during the day. Severe storms are possible, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

A refreshing change is in store to start next week with lower humidity and highs in the 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

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