Sunny with temps in the 80s, low humidity

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures dipped into the 50s everywhere this morning.

Sunshine will carry us back into the low 80s today but with low humidity and not much of a breeze. It will be comfortable again tonight but not quite as cool with clouds moving in.

A weak disturbance could bring some showers to areas south and east of Pittsburgh Saturday morning, otherwise the weekend will be dry and a little warm with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity starts to creep back early next week as a weak trough sets up just to our west. That will deliver daily chances for showers or storms starting Tuesday which will be much needed!

