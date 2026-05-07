Sunshine boosts high temperatures today before expected dip tonight

PITTSBURGH — We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine today, which will propel highs closer to 60 degrees. While a stray shower may still develop, particularly north along the I-80 corridor, most areas are expected to be dry.

Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to drop quickly, eventually dipping into the upper 30s tonight in areas north and east of the city. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out, but an increase in clouds overnight should prevent a widespread frost from forming.

A couple of showers may be around Friday morning, but expect a few more spotty showers during the afternoon. That will turn into a steadier rain Friday night, with damp weather expected for any Saturday morning plans.

Much of Saturday afternoon and evening still looks dry, but an incoming cold front will bring at least some scattered showers around on Sunday for mom. Behind that system, look for another blast of cooler air going into early next week.

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