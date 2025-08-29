Temperatures struggle to get out of the 60s Friday, highs near 80 throughout the weekend

PITTSBURGH — It’s not as chilly this morning with most neighborhoods in the upper 50s. However, despite the warmer start... temperatures will struggle during the day today especially under the stubborn clouds this morning. Highs will struggle just to get out of the 60s.

Be prepared for the chill tonight as temperatures drop into the 50s after sunset and eventually into the low to mid 40s overnight. Saturday will begin to trend warmer but highs will still be 6-8 degrees below average.

The slow moderating trend will continue throughout the weekend with highs back near 80 by Labor Day. Each day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine although the mornings will remain cool.

A sharp cold front will bring us a better chance of rain by mid next week followed by another blast of cooler air as we approach next weekend.

