Temps to climb back into the 50s Thursday under mostly sunny skies

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures have fallen into the 30s this morning making for a chilly start to the day. However, we’ll bounce back into the low 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, so a nice day overall. A weak little disturbance could bring us a passing sprinkle or flurry tonight, but nothing that would last long.

Tomorrow will be a similar day filled with plenty of sunshine and seasonable high temperatures. However, a warm front heads our way late Friday night, which will push rain into the area by mid to late morning on Saturday. It won’t rain all day, but showers will be around through the afternoon and evening.

Rain wraps up sometime Saturday night and aside from a lingering shower Sunday morning south of Pittsburgh, Easter Sunday should be rain-free.

Highs trend closer to 60 this weekend and will likely go even warmer by Monday. However, more rain early next week will be followed by a mid-week cold shot.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group