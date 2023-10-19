Some sun, temps climb into the mid-60s Thursday ahead of wet weather

PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be the best day this week with peeks of sunshine and temperatures finally pushing back into the mid-60s. It will be a dry day, so take care of any outdoor lawn needs.

Rain will be back late Thursday night as another slow-moving storm will bring several rounds of rain through the front half of the weekend. Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the steadiest rain moving in early Friday morning. Prepare for a wet walk to the bus stop and delays to the morning commute. Rain will taper to showers after lunch, but you may still need the rain gear for Friday night football.

Showers will continue Saturday along with cooler temperatures. Most of the weekend will be breezy and cool with high temperatures on Sunday struggling out of the 40s.

