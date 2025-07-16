Thunderstorms return bringing flooding concerns

PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms return today bringing flooding concerns to the area.

Storms will start to erupt early Wednesday afternoon across the region and continue on and off into the evening hours. These slow-moving storms will producer some very heavy rain and could lead to flooding concerns across the area. Some of the heaviest rain will fall in the stronger storms. Many locations that get thunderstorms could see more than an inch of rain in a short period of time later in the day.

Storms will ease up a bit Wednesday night before popping up again Thursday. Again, flooding will be a concern.

Have a plan in place in the event of flash flooding. And remember, when travelling, turn around - don’t drown. Do not attempt to cross high water on streets.

The active pattern with chances for storms continues through the end of the week so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before making outdoor plans.

