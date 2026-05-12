How to find out if your medical debt can be reduced or eliminated

Nearly half of Americans cannot afford a $1,000 emergency expense, according to a 2026 Bankrate survey.

Half of the problems on credit reports are unpaid medical debts.

Did you know you could potentially qualify to have your medical debt forgiven? Consumer Advisor Clark Howard has more on the programs that may help wipe that debt clean, on Channel 11 Morning News at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

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