Unsettled to start the week, showers and storms possible into Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be an unsettled start to the week with showers and storms possible into Wednesday. Most of the daylight hours will be dry but keep the umbrella handy.

Monday will start mostly dry with an isolated shower or storm later in the day.

Canadian wildfire smoke will give us a hazy sky Monday, but the smoke should stay aloft - meaning we won’t have any air quality issues.

Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening Monday with a better chance of storms Monday night into Tuesday. The storms could bring heavy rain and damaging winds. The best chance for severe weather will be west of I-79 late Monday night.

On and off showers and storms will linger into Tuesday. However, there will be many dry hours during the day.

Cooler air moves in for Wednesday, but a few lingering or spotty showers could be possible through the day.

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