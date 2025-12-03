Untreated roads could be slick Wednesday morning, snow showers returning late this evening

PITTSBURGH — Some untreated roads could be a bit slick to start the day with refreeze overnight as temps dropped back into the 20s. Most of Wednesday will be quiet but cold with highs making it into the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers return late Wednesday night and will continue through Thursday morning. Most areas will have snow showers for the Thursday morning commute. It will only be an inch or less, but the morning timing could make it slippery for the drive to work and school.

Near record cold settles in late Thursday and early Friday with overnight lows currently forecast to drop to 12 degrees. Wind chills will dip near zero early Friday so have the extra layers, hats, and gloves ready. Try to limit time outdoors for your pets and watch for frozen pipes.

