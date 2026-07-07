Warm, muggy conditions will lead to more scattered showers

PITTSBURGH — We’re on a bit of a repeat cycle in the weather world.

Warm, muggy conditions will help lead to new rounds of scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Once again, they will bring the threat for heavy rain and localized flooding. The area most likely to see the heaviest rain will be south and east of the city of Pittsburgh.

Storms are most likely during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may also bring the threat for damaging winds.

We’ll finally get some breaks in the stormy pattern Wednesday; only isolated showers and storms are possible. Unfortunately, the pattern starts all over again Thursday and lasts right through the weekend.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group