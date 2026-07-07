Car, motorcycle meet-ups lead to concrete barriers & locked gates at Color Park 

PITTSBURGH — From Drone 11, you can see tire tracks from burnouts stretching the entire length of the parking lot at Color Park in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

People who come to the park say car and bike meet-ups and racing are taking over the community space, and creating a really dangerous situation for everyone.

Large concrete barriers and a locked gate have been set up to block cars, motorcycles and dirt bikes from coming into the park and riding on the walking path where someone could easily be hurt or killed.

Ben Cancelliere comes to Color Park every day for lunch. He says it doesn’t matter what time of day or night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> City councilmember, Pittsburgh Police launch new strategy to fight against illegal racing

“I’ve reported it several times to police,” Cancelliere tells Channel 11. “Going through here fast with their cars, motorcycles, they ride on the walkway with them.”

Cancelliere says those cars and bikes would make their way onto the walking path where runners, bicyclists and moms with strollers are out every day with their kids.

Michael Debernardo came to take pictures with his Audi, thinking it would be open.

“Just park in front and you get a really good shot of the background of the whole city if you park there,” Debernardo said.

But the barriers prevented him from getting the shot he wanted. He says a few people are ruining it for everyone.

“If you’re going to do burnouts, it’s going to get you banned from doing it in nice little spots and areas like this,” Debernardo added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man wanted by police after ‘street takeover’ in Pittsburgh

He says sanctioned meet-ups and photo opportunities could be a solution for car enthusiasts.

“Come out and enjoy the car meet,” Debernardo said. “Go out to the track if you want to race.”

Cancelliere says despite cameras in the area, he’d like to see more officers on the beat. He says it’s not just the car meet-ups creating a public safety concern - it’s also drug use in the park.

“They need to have more police down here,” Cancelliere added. “There are never no police down here at all.”

We reached out to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police about these meet-ups. They sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and the Department of Public Works have collaborated to address ongoing concerns at the Color Park on the South Side Flats. To further deter trespassing and unauthorized activity after-hours, barriers have been installed at the park entrance.

Although the park closes at 9:00 p.m., Zone 3 officers routinely respond to enforce the park’s closing hours. On numerous occasions, the lock on the entryway gate has been cut. Residents have reported a variety of issues, including excessive noise, narcotics activity, and dangerous street racing. This has resulted in warnings and citations for individuals.

The Police Bureau hopes these new measures will discourage this kind of activity."

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group