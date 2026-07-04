Big Boy: Here’s how to see one of the largest operating locomotives in our area

LEETSDALE, Pa. — One of the world’s largest operating steam locomotives will soon chug its way into our area.

The Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to arrive in Leetsdale July 11 at 6:15 p.m., departing 30 minutes later.

In a social media post Friday, Leetsdale Borough said it expects Big Boy to attract thousands of visitors.

The viewing location is at the Ferry Street Railroad Crossing.

Here’s a map of the viewing location provided by the borough:

Leetsdale Big Boy Map

Officials say there are no designated parking lots for the event, and visitors may only park where it’s legally permitted.

There is no parking on Mike Maruca Overpass, First Street and the shoulder of Broad Street next to Route 65, as well as any roadway, driveway, intersection, fire lane or emergency access route.

Visitors are urged to follow these safety guidelines:

Stay at least 25 feet from the railroad tracks.

Stay behind all caution tape and barriers.

Never enter railroad property.

Never climb on railroad bridges or structures.

Watch for trains operating on adjacent tracks.

Keep children within arm’s reach.

Cross streets carefully and only when safe.

Follow instructions from police, firefighters, EMS and railroad officials.

Click here for more information about Big Boy’s schedule.

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