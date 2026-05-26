Warm and muggy Tuesday with a noticeable feel in humidity

PITTSBURGH — It will be a warm and muggy couple of days with a noticeable feel in humidity.

There will be more clouds than sun Tuesday with a shower or storm possible later in the day south of Pittsburgh.

Showers and isolated storms will expand north Tuesday night and linger on and off through much of the day Wednesday. The steadiest rain will be south of Pittsburgh with some areas near I-80 not seeing any rain at all.

The rest of the week will look and feel fantastic as cooler, less humid air settles in. High temperatures will barely get into the 70s by the weekend.

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