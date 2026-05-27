Doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids, abusing multiple patients in Western Pa.

A doctor pleaded guilty to overprescribing opioids and abusing patients in multiple local counties.

Dr. Matthew Sabo, 52, pleaded guilty to violating the Controlled Substance Drug Device and Cosmetic Act, illegally accessing patients’ medical information and simple assault, Attorney General Dave Sunday said on Wednesday.

“This doctor had an obligation to provide sound medical care and treatment to his patients, and instead abused his authority for his own selfish reasons,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This type of conduct leaves a stain on the entire medical profession and the many doctors and healthcare providers who act every day in the best interests of their patients.”

Sabo was sentenced in Armstrong County. He was ordered to serve one to two years of incarceration, with the option of house arrest. He will also be on probation for six years.

Sunday said Sabo worked as a podiatrist in Butler and Armstrong Counties.

Prosecutors said he would overprescribe opioids to patients.

“Prior to seeing Dr Sabo, I had never taken a pain pill. After seeing him, I was addicted,” one victim said during Sabo’s sentencing.

Once they were addicted, police say Sabo would inappropriately grab victims, who said they feared they would lose access to their prescriptions if they denied his advances.

“What kind of Dr does this? What kind of Dr puts his patients in harm’s way?” another victim said. “He got pure enjoyment knowing he could put his hands anywhere he wanted to because he made me so dependent on a drug, a drug that he overprescribed.”

Sabo’s access to the ABC-MAP system, which is used to monitor prescription drug resources, was suspended in July 2022. Sunday said Sabo continued to access the system for nearly a dozen people after that point.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter prosecuted the case.

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