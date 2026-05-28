Man shot, killed by coworker in Springdale Township, police say

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in Springdale Township.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 200 block of School Street, near Oaks Towing, at 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday.

A man who had been shot multiple times was found in the area. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police said the situation appears to be the result of an escalated confrontation that happened between two employees. Officers said the shooter has been identified and they are working with the District Attorney’s Office to file charges.

The Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department said their chief and sergeant were at the scene. They said this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

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