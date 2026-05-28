School bus crashes into tree in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A school bus has crashed into a tree in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5500 block of Bryant Street around 7:47 a.m.

The school bus appears to have driven up onto the sidewalk before crashing into the tree.

It’s unknown right now if anyone was injured in the crash.

We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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