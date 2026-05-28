$171K winning lottery ticket sold in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A big winning lottery ticket was just sold in Pittsburgh!
The Rock ‘N’ Riches ticket is worth $171,285, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.
Rivers Casino will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket on Thursday.
Rock ‘N’ Riches is a $5 Fast Play game offering progressive top prizes that start at $80,000.
To see if they’ve won, players can review the ticket or scan it at a local lottery retailer or on the Pennsylvania Lottery app.
Winners are told to sign the back of the ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.
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