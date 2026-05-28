$171K winning lottery ticket sold in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A big winning lottery ticket was just sold in Pittsburgh!

The Rock ‘N’ Riches ticket is worth $171,285, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Rivers Casino will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket on Thursday.

Rock ‘N’ Riches is a $5 Fast Play game offering progressive top prizes that start at $80,000.

To see if they’ve won, players can review the ticket or scan it at a local lottery retailer or on the Pennsylvania Lottery app.

Winners are told to sign the back of the ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group