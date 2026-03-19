Warm start to Friday but threat of strong storms comes after

PITTSBURGH — A warm-up is on the way as we head into the weekend, but showers and storms could disrupt your plans.

Grab the umbrella as you head out the door early Friday with showers and the threat of stronger storms in the area.

Stay weather aware as Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking two rounds of storms possible throughout the day, with the first arriving around lunchtime through the early afternoon, and the second Friday evening into Friday night.

Damaging winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, so check the live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you when you’re away from your television.

Saturday will be dry and mild then temperatures soar into the mid 70s Sunday ahead of another severe weather threat. Showers return Sunday afternoon and could once again bring the threat for damaging winds and heavy downpours.

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