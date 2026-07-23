Dry, slightly warmer Friday & Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Our fall preview is about done as temperatures and humidity head up into the weekend.

Tonight will be chilly again, with many neighborhoods dipping into the 50s and perhaps a few 40s north near I-80 and in the cooler valleys.

Highs will be much more seasonable Friday and going into the weekend, with each day expected to reach the low 80s.

Humidity levels will head up as we head into the weekend, and it will feel muggy by Sunday.

And while isolated showers will be possible Saturday evening, the next round of scattered showers and storms won’t come until sometime Sunday afternoon.

The threat of storms goes up early next week as the next front approaches.

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