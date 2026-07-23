Authorities seize guns, cocaine from Fayette County home; man arrested

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The Fayette County Bureau of Investigations carried out a search warrant in Connellsville Wednesday.

Officials say they seized 10 grams of crack cocaine, two shotguns, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22-caliber revolver and drug paraphernalia from the home in the 500 block of East Francis Street.

The occupant, 38-year-old Michael Murphree, 38, was arrested and found to have several active warrants.

Online court records show Murphree is facing multiple drug-related charges and having a firearm while prohibited.

He is being held in the Fayette County Prison. Bail is set at $30,000.

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