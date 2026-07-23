Water main break shuts down part of Parkway East detour in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A road along one of the Parkway East detours is closed due to a water main break.

Penn Avenue is closed to traffic between Ross Avenue and Montier Street in Wilkinsburg Borough.

PennDOT is recommending drivers take the following routes:

Northbound Penn Avenue traffic should use Franklin Avenue and East Swissvale Avenue

Southbound Penn Avenue traffic should use East Swissvale Avenue and Rebecca Avenue to get around the closure

PennDOT is advising drivers to please use caution and expect additional delays.

Along the Parkway, message boards are displaying recommendations for drivers to take alternate routes, including Route 28 or, if they are heading westbound, Exit 77 onto the local detour.

This is the second time a part of the Parkway East detour has been closed due to a water main break. On July 15, part of South Braddock Avenue was closed for hours.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Parkway East could open sooner than expected, as the Commercial Street Bridge Replacement is running ahead of schedule. The interstate could reopen in the middle of next week, or even sooner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group