Warmer temperatures expected today through Friday, highs in the 50s

PITTSBURGH — Light jackets will do it for most people the rest of the week, especially during the afternoon hours.

Warmer air is expected with highs in the 50s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s much of the week allowing for plenty of snowmelt.

The next chance for rain will return on late tonight and Wednesday. On and off showers will be with us through the day Wednesday with the steadiest rain in the afternoon. Another round of showers is likely Friday.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. |Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group