Wet start to the weekend, thunderstorms possible

PITTSBURGH — It’s a tranquil start to this Friday with just patchy areas of fog. Clouds will be on the increase again later this morning with light, steady rain on our doorstep by mid-day.

Rain can be expected for much of this afternoon with the potential for downpours mainly south of I-70 and closer to the Mason-Dixon line. This is also where a stronger thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, with gusty winds the main risk.

Rain will break up into showers tonight, but those will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. It will be cool and windy on Saturday as temperatures struggle just to get out of the 50s. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

A significant drying and warming trend will then follow as each day gets a little warmer through mid-week. By Wednesday, highs could reach the upper 80s across much of the area!

