Wind chills in the teens, low 20s to start the day

PITTSBURGH — Spring begins later today but it won’t feel like it! Make sure to have your winter coat and ice scraper handy this morning. Isolated snow showers will end this morning but watch for slick spots through the morning. Wind chills this morning are in the teens and low 20s.

Winds will switch out of the southwest today ending the snow showers early. Temperatures will reach the mid-40s this afternoon with winds up to 30 mph at times.

A few isolated rain showers will mix with snow showers late tonight through the overnight hours. Winds will pick up into Wednesday with gusts by lunchtime Wednesday, up to 35-40 mph.

Highs will stay in the 40s for the remainder of the work week.

