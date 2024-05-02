Man accused of bringing large amount of drugs into city back in Pittsburgh after monthslong man hunt

PITTSBURGH — A man who’s been on the run for months is now back behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail.

Yan Carlos Pichardo Cepeda, 27, who failed to appear in court twice, was first arrested in September for allegedly bringing cocaine and what police thought was enough fentanyl to kill 35% of Pennsylvanians.

Cepeda was released on nonmonetary bond and was on the run until he was arrested in New York in February.

Exclusively on Channel 11 News at 4-- what he had to say as he was walked back into court today.

